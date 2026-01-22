'Taskaree' star reveals Amitabh's Angry Young Man era inspired him
What's the story
Sharad Kelkar, who is currently winning hearts with his performance in the Netflix series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, has revealed that his character draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Angry Young Man roles of the 1980s. Speaking about this influence, Kelkar said that Bachchan had a significant impact on him during his childhood.
Actor's statement
'Who hasn't been a fan of Mr. Bachchan?'
Kelkar said, "Who hasn't been a fan of Mr. Bachchan? He's a phenomenal actor." "Though not as an adult, he had a huge influence on me as a child. I even used to style my hair like him." He added that the reference goes beyond just the character's swagger and is deeply woven into the narrative of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.
Character inspiration
'There's a moment where he goes for a haircut...'
Kelkar explained that his character's backstory is set in the same decade that defined Bachchan's Angry Young Man phase. "My character is a fan of his." "There's a moment where he goes for a haircut, and Bachchan's photograph is placed in front of him, prompting that particular hairstyle," he said. The actor plays Bada Chaudhary, a powerful smuggling kingpin in the series, which also stars Emraan Hashmi.
Character exploration
Kelkar's role in 'Taskaree' pushed him into unfamiliar territory
Reflecting on his role as Bada Chaudhary, Kelkar said it forced him to explore a darker psychology. "It forced me to explore a darker psychology, and I'm glad I took that risk," he said. The series, created by Neeraj Pandey, features an intense showdown between crime syndicates and customs officials. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is currently streaming on Netflix.