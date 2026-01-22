'Taskaree' star reveals Amitabh's Angry Young Man era inspired him  

Sharad Kelkar, who is currently winning hearts with his performance in the Netflix series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web , has revealed that his character draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan 's iconic Angry Young Man roles of the 1980s. Speaking about this influence, Kelkar said that Bachchan had a significant impact on him during his childhood.

Actor's statement 'Who hasn't been a fan of Mr. Bachchan?' Kelkar said, "Who hasn't been a fan of Mr. Bachchan? He's a phenomenal actor." "Though not as an adult, he had a huge influence on me as a child. I even used to style my hair like him." He added that the reference goes beyond just the character's swagger and is deeply woven into the narrative of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

Character inspiration 'There's a moment where he goes for a haircut...' Kelkar explained that his character's backstory is set in the same decade that defined Bachchan's Angry Young Man phase. "My character is a fan of his." "There's a moment where he goes for a haircut, and Bachchan's photograph is placed in front of him, prompting that particular hairstyle," he said. The actor plays Bada Chaudhary, a powerful smuggling kingpin in the series, which also stars Emraan Hashmi.

