Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata August 1 as 'Nirbashito' re-releases
After nearly 20 years away, outspoken Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen is finally coming back to Kolkata on August 1.
She was forced to leave in 2007 after protests against her writing and has been living in Delhi since then.
Her return is seen as a powerful moment for freedom of expression, and to mark it, Churni Ganguly's film Nirbashito (inspired by Nasreen's life) is hitting theaters again.
Mohta calls 'Nirbashito' re-release a celebration
Nirbashito follows a writer, based on Nasreen, and her beloved cat, echoing the author's real-life story.
Shrikant Mohta, co-founder of the production house, said the re-release is "more than a re-release, it will be a celebration of a story that continues to resonate with its themes of identity, resilience and freedom of expression."
He also praised Ganguly's direction and the cast's performances as timeless and still relevant today.
During her visit, Nasreen will join a program focused on fighting fundamentalism.