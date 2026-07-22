Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata August 1 as 'Nirbashito' re-releases

After nearly 20 years away, outspoken Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen is finally coming back to Kolkata on August 1.

She was forced to leave in 2007 after protests against her writing and has been living in Delhi since then.

Her return is seen as a powerful moment for freedom of expression, and to mark it, Churni Ganguly's film Nirbashito (inspired by Nasreen's life) is hitting theaters again.