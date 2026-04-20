Tata Trusts seeks Bai Hirabai Trust deed change, Mistry objects
Entertainment
Tata Trusts is looking to change the Bai Hirabai Trust deed, which currently says only practicing Zoroastrians living in Mumbai or Navsari can be trustees.
This move, announced on April 19, 2026, is facing pushback from Mehli Mistry, who insists these rules are clear and shouldn't be touched.
Mistry questions appointments, raises legal concerns
Mistry's challenge started after he questioned two board appointments he felt didn't fit the original criteria.
The Trust says it wants to open things up and be more inclusive, a shift that actually began back in 2000 when non-Zoroastrians were brought on board.
But Mistry worries changing the deed could spark legal trouble and put both past and current appointments under scrutiny.