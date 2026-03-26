Taylor Frankie Paul to get paid in full: Details here
Taylor Frankie Paul, known from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, stands to make her full salary, even though her Bachelorette season was canceled just before its premiere.
Thanks to a contract with a salary contingent on services rendered — meaning Warner Bros. Discovery (the show's producer) would be responsible for payment, she's set to earn a reported low-to-mid six-figure sum for completing filming.
Impact of the cancelation on Disney
ABC canceled the season days before its premiere, and Disney is expected to face significant losses, possibly $50 million or more, a big challenge for its new TV chief.
Meanwhile, Paul publicly thanked the network for backing her during controversy involving her ex, saying her kids' safety came first after a video surfaced of a domestic incident.