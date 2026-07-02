Taylor-Joy joins 'The Hunt for Gollum' as elf Seren
Entertainment
Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into Middle-earth as Seren, an elf, in The Hunt for Gollum, set to release December 17, 2027.
She told Rotten Tomatoes she is thrilled about the role and can't believe she finally gets to play an elf on screen.
Serkis directs and returns as Gollum
Taylor-Joy called her casting "a dream come true," sharing that she's loved Tolkien's world for years.
Andy Serkis directs and returns as Gollum, with Ian McKellen (Gandalf) and Elijah Wood (Frodo) also back.
Jamie Dornan takes over as Aragorn in this new story set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, focusing on Gandalf and Aragorn's hunt for Gollum.