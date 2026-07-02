Taylor-Joy joins 'The Hunt for Gollum' as elf Seren

Serkis directs and returns as Gollum

Taylor-Joy called her casting "a dream come true," sharing that she's loved Tolkien's world for years.

Andy Serkis directs and returns as Gollum, with Ian McKellen (Gandalf) and Elijah Wood (Frodo) also back.

Jamie Dornan takes over as Aragorn in this new story set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, focusing on Gandalf and Aragorn's hunt for Gollum.