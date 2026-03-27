'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner announces pregnancy with wife, Tay Lautner

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner (34) and his wife Tay (29) are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news on social media on Thursday , sharing a series of sonogram images. In one adorable photo, Lautner can be seen kissing his wife's belly as she dons a white skirt and tank top. "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?," they playfully wrote in their caption. Tay changed her name (from Taylor Dome) when she married Lautner to avoid confusion.

Relationship journey The couple's relationship timeline Lautner and Tay first went public with their relationship in 2018. The actor proposed to her in November 2021, and a year later, they tied the knot at Epoch Estate Wines in California's wine country. After their wedding, the couple shared details about their intimate ceremony with PEOPLE. "Everything felt so surreal," said Tay, adding that their high expectations for the day were exceeded.

Wedding insights Here's how they met Lautner echoed his wife's sentiments, saying they wanted their wedding day to be "celebratory, no pressure or anxiety." "Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day," he reminisced. The couple was introduced by Lautner's sister Makena Moore. He had previously shared that he met Tay during a break from acting when he wanted to spend more time with family and friends.

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Podcast discussion Pregnancy and infertility Earlier this month, Tay had spoken about pregnancy and infertility on her podcast. She had a guest on the show who opened up about their experience with these topics. At this moment, no further information regarding the baby's due date or other details has been revealed. This will be the couple's first child together.

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