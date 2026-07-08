Taylor posts Instagram handholding video after coming out on podcast
Entertainment
Layla Taylor, known from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, just teased a new romance on Instagram: she posted a video holding hands with an unnamed woman and captioned it, "Chivalry isn't dead it's w the lesbians."
This comes only a week after she publicly came out as bisexual on Jay Shetty's podcast.
Taylor reflects on divorce and bisexuality
On the podcast, Layla shared she's known she was bisexual since childhood but only recently found the words to express it: "didn't really know how to formally address for a long period of my life."
After finalizing her divorce last year and ending a brief relationship in February, she called the breakup "a blessing in disguise" that helped her embrace who she is.
Now, she's celebrating this new chapter with honest and lighthearted posts.