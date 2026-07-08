Taylor posts Instagram handholding video after coming out on podcast

Taylor reflects on divorce and bisexuality

On the podcast, Layla shared she's known she was bisexual since childhood but only recently found the words to express it: "didn't really know how to formally address for a long period of my life."

After finalizing her divorce last year and ending a brief relationship in February, she called the breakup "a blessing in disguise" that helped her embrace who she is.

Now, she's celebrating this new chapter with honest and lighthearted posts.