Air from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding is being sold
What's the story
In a bizarre turn of events, items found outside the July 3 wedding of pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are being sold online. The website New York City Garbage is selling these "wedding trash" items, including pieces of fabric, soda can tops, and even AirPods for $25 each! The demand has been so high that supplies are reportedly running low.
Unique offerings
A bag of air from inside Madison Square Garden
In addition to the aforementioned items, a bag of air allegedly collected inside Madison Square Garden (MSG) during the wedding is also up for sale. This unique item is priced at a whopping $49,999.99! Despite its high price tag, the listing has been viewed over 200 times and could potentially sell out fast.
Wedding details
More details about the actual wedding
The actual wedding was a star-studded affair, with comedian Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. Swift's brother Austin Swift was her 'Man of Honour' while Kelce's brother Jason Kelce served as the best man. Both Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture outfits designed by Jonathan Anderson for the big day.