Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding air sells for thousands

Air from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding is being sold

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:27 pm Jul 08, 202604:27 pm

What's the story

In a bizarre turn of events, items found outside the July 3 wedding of pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are being sold online. The website New York City Garbage is selling these "wedding trash" items, including pieces of fabric, soda can tops, and even AirPods for $25 each! The demand has been so high that supplies are reportedly running low.