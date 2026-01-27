Taylor Swift feels 'exposed' after private texts with Blake Lively go public
Taylor Swift is feeling "exposed and kind of violated" after her private messages with Blake Lively were made public in a legal battle between Lively and Justin Baldoni.
The texts, unsealed ahead of a January 2026 court date, reveal Swift's worries about her friendship with Lively changing—she mentioned things felt more formal and distant lately.
Despite talking about it, the two reportedly haven't spoken since early 2025.
Legal drama puts friendships under strain
Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni is still ongoing, even though his $400 million countersuit was thrown out.
All this legal drama has only added tension to Swift and Lively's relationship.
The leaked texts didn't just share personal feelings—they also highlighted how complicated things have gotten between these friends.