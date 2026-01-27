Taylor Swift feels 'exposed' after private texts with Blake Lively go public Entertainment Jan 27, 2026

Taylor Swift is feeling "exposed and kind of violated" after her private messages with Blake Lively were made public in a legal battle between Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The texts, unsealed ahead of a January 2026 court date, reveal Swift's worries about her friendship with Lively changing—she mentioned things felt more formal and distant lately.

Despite talking about it, the two reportedly haven't spoken since early 2025.