Taylor Swift reveals NFL star Travis Kelce's '10/10' proposal
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just spilled the details on her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce during her October 3, 2025 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
She shared that Kelce had a garden built for his big proposal, calling his effort "10 out of 10."
As for wedding plans? Swift says they're focusing on her music first.
Swift's new album is out now
Swift also dropped her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, the same day as her TV appearance. She talked about how making music kept her inspired through the Eras Tour.
One track, Opalite—a favorite for both her dad and Kelce—dives into finding happiness on your own terms.