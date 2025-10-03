Zubeen Garg's death: Accused Shyamkanu seeks CBI probe
Shyamkanu Mahanta, who runs the North East India Festival, has asked the Supreme Court to move the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death from Assam Police to a national agency like the CBI or NIA.
Mahanta is facing murder charges but says he's being unfairly targeted and calls it a media "witch-hunt."
Garg, a beloved Assamese singer, died in Singapore just before his show on September 19—leading to the festival's cancelation.
Mahanta says he's being unfairly targeted
Mahanta insists he and Garg were close friends and denies any involvement, calling the allegations "ludicrous."
He says threats and negative media attention are putting him at risk.
In his petition, Mahanta also stresses that evidence from Singapore needs to be preserved for a fair investigation.
Fans turned out in huge numbers for Garg's cremation on September 23.