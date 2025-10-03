Zubeen Garg's death: Accused Shyamkanu seeks CBI probe Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Shyamkanu Mahanta, who runs the North East India Festival, has asked the Supreme Court to move the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death from Assam Police to a national agency like the CBI or NIA.

Mahanta is facing murder charges but says he's being unfairly targeted and calls it a media "witch-hunt."

Garg, a beloved Assamese singer, died in Singapore just before his show on September 19—leading to the festival's cancelation.