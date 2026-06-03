Is Karlie Kloss on Taylor Swift's exclusive wedding guest list?

Supermodel Karlie Kloss , who was once a close friend of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift , has been invited to the latter's upcoming wedding. The news comes after reports suggested that Kloss's invitation was uncertain due to their rumored fallout. However, TMZ has now reported that she will indeed be on the guest list for Swift's wedding to footballer Travis Kelce.

Friendship history Kloss and Swift have been friends since 2013 Kloss, 33, and Swift, 36, have been friends since 2013. They have appeared in music videos together, attended concerts as a duo, and spent time at home. However, their friendship reportedly hit a roadblock in 2018 when Kloss married Joshua Kushner. Swift wasn't present at the wedding due to "work commitments," although Kloss's then-manager, Scooter Braun, was present.

Invitation confirmed 'She wants to be surrounded by those who...' Earlier, a source told Daily Mail that Swift wants to be surrounded by people who can truly appreciate the significance of her special day. They said, "She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years."

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Friendship strain 'The friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame...' The same source also revealed that Swift's relationships with some friends have become strained for various reasons. It was reported that the singer "came to believe that Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond." However, TMZ sources say they have resolved their differences now.

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