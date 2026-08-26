'Doesn't feel possible...or right': Taylor Swift mourns Dolly Parton

Swift further described Parton as "truly the gift that kept on giving."

She said, "Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals."

"Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously."

"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted."