'Doesn't feel possible...or right': Taylor Swift mourns Dolly Parton
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift has paid an emotional tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton, who passed away on Tuesday at 80. In a statement to Page Six, Swift said, "A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real or right." "But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one."
Tribute
'Dolly gave us someone to look up to'
Swift further described Parton as "truly the gift that kept on giving."
She said, "Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals."
"Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously."
"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted."
Legacy
'Dolly, I'll think of you each step of the way'
Swift also lauded Parton for her "true grace and true grit."
She said, "She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self-worth as an artist."
The singer-songwriter expressed gratitude for Parton's contributions to music and literature.
She concluded with a heartfelt message: "Dolly, I'll think of you each step of the way."
Industry mourning
Other country music stars also mourned Parton's death
Several other country music stars also mourned Parton's death.
Blake Shelton remembered their time together on The Voice, calling her "the funnest, most loving, most caring, and closest member of your family."
Reba McEntire said about Parton, "Your love, your music, and you gave so much with your huge huge heart."
Keith Urban said he was "heartbroken today."