Taylor Swift to wear Elizabeth Taylor-inspired gown for wedding?

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is reportedly taking inspiration from Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor for her wedding dress. The Daily Mail reported that Swift's gown will be reminiscent of the one worn by Taylor when she married Conrad Hilton in 1950. This revelation comes as fans eagerly await Swift's upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce, scheduled for July 3 in New York .

Dress inspiration Swift has been studying old photos of Taylor A source told the Daily Mail, "Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen's style." This admiration led to Swift looking up Taylor's old gowns online when she started thinking about her wedding dress.

Dress details More on Swift's wedding dress Swift reportedly admired Taylor's 1950 wedding dress for its "old-fashioned" style and waistline fit. The source also revealed that she is a fan of the lace detailing on the gown. This isn't the first time Swift has paid homage to Taylor; she recently released a music video for her song Elizabeth Taylor, which is featured on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Advertisement