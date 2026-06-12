LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Taylor becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Taylor becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Taylor Swift broke Carole Bayer Sager's record as the youngest inductee

Taylor becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jun 12, 2026
01:38 pm
What's the story

Taylor Swift, the pop sensation, has made history by becoming the youngest woman to be inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. The honor was bestowed upon her on Thursday night at a ceremony held at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter broke Carole Bayer Sager's record, who was 43 when she joined in 1987.

Acceptance speech

Swift's heartfelt acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech, Swift expressed her gratitude to her family for their sacrifices in moving to Nashville when she was a tween. "I will never be able to express my gratitude...You are the reason I'm here tonight," she said, fighting back tears. She also offered advice to aspiring songwriters: "You really have to prioritize what you love, down to your very core. Because you'll need that."

Induction details

Significance of the honor

The Songwriters Hall of Fame recognized Swift's ability to "shapeshift as a songwriter" and her courage to explore new frontiers in her artistry. A songwriter is eligible for Hall of Fame induction 20 years after their first commercial release. For Swift, that was Tim McGraw, released in June 2006. Meanwhile, other inductees were rock legends, KISS's Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, R&B songwriter Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Alanis Morissette, and Kenny Loggins.

Advertisement

Career highlights

Swift's impressive career milestones

Swift has released 12 albums across country, pop, and folk genres. She has won 14 Grammy Awards, including a record four Album of the Year awards. Her latest tour, The Eras Tour, reportedly grossed around $2 billion. With over 250 million album-equivalent sales worldwide, Swift is also the female artist with the most songs on Billboard's Top-10 list.

Advertisement