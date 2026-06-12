Taylor becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Acceptance speech

Swift's heartfelt acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech, Swift expressed her gratitude to her family for their sacrifices in moving to Nashville when she was a tween. "I will never be able to express my gratitude...You are the reason I'm here tonight," she said, fighting back tears. She also offered advice to aspiring songwriters: "You really have to prioritize what you love, down to your very core. Because you'll need that."