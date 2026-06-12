Taylor becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
What's the story
Taylor Swift, the pop sensation, has made history by becoming the youngest woman to be inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. The honor was bestowed upon her on Thursday night at a ceremony held at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter broke Carole Bayer Sager's record, who was 43 when she joined in 1987.
Acceptance speech
Swift's heartfelt acceptance speech
During her acceptance speech, Swift expressed her gratitude to her family for their sacrifices in moving to Nashville when she was a tween. "I will never be able to express my gratitude...You are the reason I'm here tonight," she said, fighting back tears. She also offered advice to aspiring songwriters: "You really have to prioritize what you love, down to your very core. Because you'll need that."
Induction details
Significance of the honor
The Songwriters Hall of Fame recognized Swift's ability to "shapeshift as a songwriter" and her courage to explore new frontiers in her artistry. A songwriter is eligible for Hall of Fame induction 20 years after their first commercial release. For Swift, that was Tim McGraw, released in June 2006. Meanwhile, other inductees were rock legends, KISS's Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, R&B songwriter Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Alanis Morissette, and Kenny Loggins.
Career highlights
Swift's impressive career milestones
Swift has released 12 albums across country, pop, and folk genres. She has won 14 Grammy Awards, including a record four Album of the Year awards. Her latest tour, The Eras Tour, reportedly grossed around $2 billion. With over 250 million album-equivalent sales worldwide, Swift is also the female artist with the most songs on Billboard's Top-10 list.