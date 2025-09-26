Taylor Swift to join Jimmy Fallon for 'Showgirl' album promo

Swift's latest album landed on October 3, featuring 12 tracks and a collab with Sabrina Carpenter. To hype up her appearance, Jimmy Fallon teased the news in a Vegas-style promo on Instagram that played up her lucky number 13 and the classic "that's show business" vibe from her album era.

Swift's previous appearances on 'Tonight Show'

The last time Swift stopped by was in 2022 for Midnights—she has played games like Name That Song and performed songs such as New Year's Day during her appearances.

Catch this new episode at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC or stream it the next day on Peacock.