Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit pause on wedding plans for NFL decision
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are putting their wedding plans on hold until Kelce figures out his next move with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The couple, recently engaged, want to wait until Kelce decides whether he'll retire or play another NFL season before picking a date.
Football future sets the timeline
No specific deadline was reported for his decision on retiring after 13 seasons or suiting up again.
If he retires, they can get married anytime—Swift is hoping for October.
But if he keeps playing, they'll need to squeeze the wedding into the NFL off-season between February and July.
Families are all in—and so is that prenup
Both families are totally supportive—Swift's mom Andrea and Kelce's mom Donna have even been spotted hanging out together at events like Sundance.
Meanwhile, Swift's legal team is making sure her creativity stays protected with a solid prenup that lets her keep writing songs about their relationship without any legal drama.