Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce planning MSG rehearsal dinner?

Pre-wedding celebrations

Swift-Kelce were spotted celebrating their upcoming marriage last week

Last week, both Swift and Kelce were seen celebrating their upcoming marriage with separate outings. Speculation intensified on June 17 after a woman believed to be Swift was seen on the balcony of her Rhode Island mansion in white, alongside three women dressed in black. Meanwhile, Kelce partied at Bird Streets Club in LA with brother Jason Kelce, former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, and comedian Druski. The Kansas City Chiefs star proposed to the artist in August 2025.