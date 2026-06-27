Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce planning MSG rehearsal dinner?
What's the story
Ahead of their much-anticipated wedding on July 3, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly hosting an intimate rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on July 2. A source has revealed to The Post that the event will be attended by 100 close family members and friends. The couple's nuptials are set to be a multi-day affair with an estimated guest list of between 1,000 and 2,000 people at MSG.
Venue change
Swift-Kelce chose wedding venue to accommodate more people
Initially, reports suggested that Swift and Kelce would be getting married in Rhode Island, where the pop star has a sprawling estate. However, in November, a source told Page Six that the couple wanted to go "all out" instead to accommodate more people. Now, their wedding venue has been confirmed as Madison Square Garden by The New York Times.
Wedding planner
'He is renowned for never, ever talking about his clients'
Swift and Kelce have reportedly hired celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed to help with the arrangements. An insider told Page Six, "He can build something spectacular out of nothing." "He is renowned for never, ever talking about his clients."
Guest list
A-listers invited to the wedding festivities
Swift has reportedly invited Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss, the Haim sisters, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez to her big day. Meanwhile, Kelce's Tight End University co-founder George Kittle recently addressed the upcoming event but played coy about its location. Kittle and his wife, Claire, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they have no idea where the ceremony will take place despite being invited.
Pre-wedding celebrations
Swift-Kelce were spotted celebrating their upcoming marriage last week
Last week, both Swift and Kelce were seen celebrating their upcoming marriage with separate outings. Speculation intensified on June 17 after a woman believed to be Swift was seen on the balcony of her Rhode Island mansion in white, alongside three women dressed in black. Meanwhile, Kelce partied at Bird Streets Club in LA with brother Jason Kelce, former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, and comedian Druski. The Kansas City Chiefs star proposed to the artist in August 2025.