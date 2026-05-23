Taylor-Travis's wedding guest may skip ceremony for this surprising reason

The upcoming wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has sparked controversy over alleged invitation requests. A guest told Daily Mail that their invite did not allow a plus-one, which they found awkward. The guest also claimed other attendees were allowed to bring a partner, leading them to consider skipping the event altogether.

Discontent 'I don't think I am going to attend because...' The unnamed guest told the outlet, "My invite did not let me bring a plus-one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward." They added, "I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself, and I am not sure I will know too many people there." "I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!"

Perceived inequality 'Not allowed to have a plus-one because I am single...' The guest further expressed their frustration, "I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus-one, but I am not allowed to have a plus-one because I am a single woman." "I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling."

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Secret venue 'She doesn't want everyone knowing...' The guest said they were considering skipping the high-profile wedding on July 3 in New York City. "It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy," they said. They also added that they understood Swift's decision to keep the venue a secret until the last minute. "I get that too. She doesn't want everyone knowing where she is getting married until the last minute for security reasons."

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