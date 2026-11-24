Travis Kelce has 'Taylor Swift's back' amid recent exposé article
What's the story
Taylor Swift is unfazed by the recent exposé in Vanity Fair that delves into her personal and professional life. A source close to the singer told Page Six, "Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn't believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she's accomplished." "To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it," the insider said.
Support
Travis Kelce stands by his wife amid controversy
Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is also unbothered by the negative portrayal of his wife.
A second source told the outlet, "Travis is always going to have Taylor's back."
"He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that's what matters to him."
The source added that Kelce sees how hard Swift works and how much she cares about the people in her life.
Kelce's view
'Says more about the people trying to tear her down'
The insider said, "He's incredibly proud of her and isn't about to let someone else's perception of who she is change the way he sees her."
"If anything, he thinks the whole thing says more about the people trying to tear her down than it does about Taylor."
Article reaction
What was the article about?
The couple's reactions came after Vanity Fair published a lengthy piece titled The Mastermind on Monday.
The article, written by May Jeong, examined Swift's childhood, rise to superstardom, celebrity friendships, and highly publicized feuds.
Jeong interviewed over 100 people for the article, including former classmates and Swift's teachers.
The article sparked backlash online, with readers questioning the relevance of decades-old anecdotes about Swift's childhood.
Article details
Jeong included several Easter eggs in the piece
Jeong also scrutinized Swift and Kelce's lavish summer wedding, including the extravagant festivities and their $26 million donation to local charities before their nuptials.
Swift was referred to as "The Star" and Kelce as "Redwood."
A music industry professional referred to the singer as "Regina George," the famous antagonist from Mean Girls.
Jeong even included several Easter eggs in the piece, using capitalized letters to spell out the title of Swift's 2017 hit Look What You Made Me Do.