Taylor Swift debuts 'Patient Zero' music video at the VMAs

Before introducing the video, Swift said, "I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago."

"The main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun."

"It's so rewarding because you actually care about what we're making."

"So I wanna say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of."