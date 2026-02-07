Taylor Swift upset after private texts leaked in court filings
Entertainment
Taylor Swift is pretty upset after private texts between her and Blake Lively were unsealed in court filings related to Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
The messages show Swift calling Baldoni a "b***h" and hinting at some drama, which she now finds "embarrassing" to have out in public.
Possible delays to Swift's wedding plans with Travis Kelce
The disclosed messages also included communications from Ryan Reynolds and Jameela Jamil, with Lively calling Baldoni a "doofus."
This all comes as Swift might need to testify for Lively.
Tabloids have separately reported possible delays to her wedding plans with NFL star Travis Kelce—who's facing retirement rumors after his Chiefs contract wraps up.