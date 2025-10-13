Taylor Swift's net worth skyrockets to $2 billion
Taylor Swift's net worth has soared past $2 billion, putting her in a pretty exclusive group of billionaire artists.
The big boost came from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which sold a massive 2.7 million copies on day one.
Plus, its concert film pulled in $34 million at the US box office—talk about star power.
Breakdown of her wealth
Back in 2020, Swift was worth $365 million—now she's crossed the $2 billion mark thanks to non-stop chart-toppers and her record-breaking Eras Tour (which alone brought in about $4.1 billion).
She's also made serious cash from digital singles ($137.5 million) and albums ($51 million), plus endorsement deals with brands like Keds and Apple.
In a recent interview, Swift said she hopes her success inspires more investment in female-led projects—a message that definitely resonates right now.