Taylor Swift's net worth skyrockets to $2 billion

Breakdown of her wealth

Back in 2020, Swift was worth $365 million—now she's crossed the $2 billion mark thanks to non-stop chart-toppers and her record-breaking Eras Tour (which alone brought in about $4.1 billion).

She's also made serious cash from digital singles ($137.5 million) and albums ($51 million), plus endorsement deals with brands like Keds and Apple.

In a recent interview, Swift said she hopes her success inspires more investment in female-led projects—a message that definitely resonates right now.