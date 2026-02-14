Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' gets extended versions: What's new
Taylor Swift just dropped two extended versions of her "Opalite" music video, now streaming only on Apple Music, Spotify Premium, Tidal, and Amazon Music.
These new cuts mix the full '90s rom-com-inspired video with loads of behind-the-scenes footage for a deeper look at how it all came together.
Extended cuts show behind-the-scenes action
The first part of the extended video lets you peek into Swift's scripting sessions—sparked by actor Domhnall Gleeson joining in—and shows off candid directing moments and rehearsals with choreographer Mandy Moore.
The second part takes you to a mall shoot with Lewis Capaldi, some aerobics fun with Jodie Turner-Smith, and Greta Lee rocking out—all in roles Swift wrote herself.
Both versions are tied to 'Showgirl'
Both extended versions are tied to Swift's album "The Life of a Showgirl," clocking in at about 18 minutes 32 seconds combined.
If you're curious about what goes into making a Taylor Swift video (and love seeing your favorite celebs having fun), this is definitely worth checking out.