Taylor Swift's texts about 'It Ends With Us' lead leaked
Taylor Swift's private texts with Blake Lively were shared in court during Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer.
In the messages, Swift poked fun at Baldoni's self-pity after his People magazine interview, writing, "I think this b—h knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."
She followed up with, "You won" and "You did it," nodding to Lively's support for others after Baldoni was dropped by his agency.
Swift's name recognition and popularity
Swift reportedly felt "exposed and kind of violated" after her texts went public.
While her name recognition stayed high at 97.6%, a recent poll showed her popularity had slipped to 46.7% from 55.4% last year.
More on the lawsuit and Swift's dating life
Swift got pulled into the case because of her close friendship with Lively and her song being used in the film trailer for It Ends With Us.
Known for keeping things private, she's been dating NFL star Travis Kelce.