Taylor Swift's texts about 'It Ends With Us' lead leaked Entertainment Jan 31, 2026

Taylor Swift's private texts with Blake Lively were shared in court during Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer.

In the messages, Swift poked fun at Baldoni's self-pity after his People magazine interview, writing, "I think this b—h knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

She followed up with, "You won" and "You did it," nodding to Lively's support for others after Baldoni was dropped by his agency.