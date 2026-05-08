Team behind 'Thaai Kizhavi' warns aspiring actors about fake auditions Entertainment May 08, 2026

Heads up, aspiring actors: the team behind the Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi is calling out scammers who are sending fake casting offers.

They made it clear that only their official social media pages will share real updates, so if you get random WhatsApp messages, emails, or calls about auditions, just ignore them.