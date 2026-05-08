Team behind 'Thaai Kizhavi' warns aspiring actors about fake auditions
Entertainment
Heads up, aspiring actors: the team behind the Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi is calling out scammers who are sending fake casting offers.
They made it clear that only their official social media pages will share real updates, so if you get random WhatsApp messages, emails, or calls about auditions, just ignore them.
'Thaai Kizhavi' makers vow legal action
The makers say they'll take legal action against anyone misusing their name for scams.
Sadly, these kinds of scams are common in South Indian cinema, so always double-check before sharing your info or money.