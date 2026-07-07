'Made in India' team to make multi-season series on Tatas
What's the story
The team behind the successful Amazon MX Player series Made in India: A Titan Story is coming together again for a new multi-season drama titled The Tatas. The upcoming series will be an adaptation of Girish Kuber's book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation. It will be produced by T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture, reported Variety.
Plot details
Series will chronicle 4 generations of the Tata family
The series will chronicle four generations of the Tata family, starting with founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. His ventures included Tata Steel, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, and laying the groundwork for the Indian Institute of Science. The second generation features Sir Dorabji Tata, Sir Ratan Tata, and Lady Meharbai Tata, who expanded on these foundations by establishing Tata Hydro-Electric Power and founding the Tata Trusts.
Final generations
Final arc focuses on Ratan Naval Tata's global expansion
The third generation of the Tata family, led by J.R.D. Tata, saw the establishment of Tata Airlines (now Air India), Tata Motors, and the founding of Tata Consultancy Services in 1968. The final arc follows Ratan Naval Tata's expansion of the conglomerate onto the global stage. This includes the growth of Titan.
Adaptation
Deeper exploration of the Tatas
Karan Vyas, who wrote Made in India: A Titan Story, will adapt Kuber's book for The Tatas. He said, "The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realized that this isn't merely corporate history; it's the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who constantly looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective."
Production status
Ongoing development and platform details
The Tatas is currently in active script development, with director and casting attachments expected later this year. The team has not yet finalized a platform for the series. Prabhleen Sandhu, co-founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said it is "not just the story of a family or a business empire - it is the story of ideas, values and institutions that helped shape modern India."