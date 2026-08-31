Teaser for 'Bail' shows Shivarajkumar as fun and fierce cop
Entertainment
The teaser for the Kannada film Bail just dropped, and it's got Shivarajkumar playing a cop with two sides: fun and fierce.
The highlight? His punchy line: "A tiger doesn't need luck to hunt. Because hunting isn't its passion. It's its profession."
Directed by Pawan Wadeyar, the film hints at a big twist shaking up his character's world.
'Bail' opens October 2 2026
Bail hits theaters on October 2, 2026, with a cast that includes Saikumar, Jayaram, Dheekshith Shetty, Kiran Srinivas, and Sanjana Anand. The music is by Ajaneesh Loknath.
This is Wadeyar's maiden collaboration with Shivarajkumar.
Plus, if you're a fan, Shivarajkumar is also starring in Original Gangster soon, showing he's not slowing down anytime soon.