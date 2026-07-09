Teaser for 'Godzilla Minus Zero' sets 1949, Kamiki faces Godzilla
Entertainment
The teaser trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero, sequel to the hit Godzilla Minus One, just dropped.
Set in 1949, the story picks up with Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) facing Godzilla again, joined by Noriko (Minami Hamabe).
The trailer also introduces a new face, biologist Kanji Murakami (Min Tanaka), as Tokyo braces for more monster chaos.
Yamazaki returns after $116 million global run
Familiar faces return: Hidetaka Yoshioka is now leading disaster response, Sakura Ando runs an orphanage, and Miou Tanaka is back too.
Notably, this is Toho's first Godzilla film shot entirely in IMAX, promising some epic visuals.
Director Takashi Yamazaki returns after the last film's $116 million global run.
Mark your calendars: Japan gets it on November 3, North America on November 6!