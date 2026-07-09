Teaser for 'Godzilla Minus Zero' sets 1949, Kamiki faces Godzilla

Yamazaki returns after $116 million global run

Familiar faces return: Hidetaka Yoshioka is now leading disaster response, Sakura Ando runs an orphanage, and Miou Tanaka is back too.

Notably, this is Toho's first Godzilla film shot entirely in IMAX, promising some epic visuals.

Director Takashi Yamazaki returns after the last film's $116 million global run.

Mark your calendars: Japan gets it on November 3, North America on November 6!