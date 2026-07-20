Teaser for 'Jana Nayagan' shows actor Vijay as police officer
Entertainment
The latest teaser for Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, just landed after months of silence.
It gives fans a glimpse of intense action scenes (think gun battles and hand-to-hand fights) with Vijay stepping into the role of a police officer.
The teaser wraps up with him in uniform, hinting at a story about protecting democracy.
'Jana Nayagan' delayed by certification, leak
Jana Nayagan faced over six months of delays due to certification issues and an online leak. During this time, only posters and singles kept fans updated.
The fifth single Adiye En Poonthene was released on July 17, before the teaser.
The film is set to hit theaters on July 23.