Teaser for 'Kaali Kheti' reveals agriculture as source of horror
Entertainment
The teaser for Kaali Kheti is out, giving us a glimpse of Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in a village where farming turns creepy.
Rather than relying on familiar horror tropes, the film leans into local folklore, making agriculture itself the source of horror.
Kaali Kheti hits theaters on November 20, 2026.
BlackCanvas produces 'Kaali Kheti' starring Shroff
Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan (BlackCanvas Studio), the movie uses rural India's fields as its haunting backdrop.
Alongside Shroff and Kelkar, you will also see Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary in key roles.