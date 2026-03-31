Teaser for 'Kathanar - The Sorcerer' released in 6 languages

'Kathanar' around 500-person 5-year production

Kathanar is a massive project: around 500 people worked on it for nearly five years!

Besides Telugu and Malayalam, it's coming out in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and English. The cast also features Prabhudeva and Vineeth, with music by Rahul Subhramanyan.

Director Thomas even handled editing and VFX himself, showing just how much care went into bringing this story to life.