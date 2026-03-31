Teaser for 'Kathanar - The Sorcerer' released in 6 languages
Entertainment
The teaser for Kathanar - The Sorcerer just dropped, giving us a fresh look at the legendary Kerala priest said to have supernatural powers.
Starring Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty, and directed by Rojin Thomas, the teaser trailer is shared in six languages, and the film is planned for a pan-India release and will release in eight other international languages.
'Kathanar' around 500-person 5-year production
Kathanar is a massive project: around 500 people worked on it for nearly five years!
Besides Telugu and Malayalam, it's coming out in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and English. The cast also features Prabhudeva and Vineeth, with music by Rahul Subhramanyan.
Director Thomas even handled editing and VFX himself, showing just how much care went into bringing this story to life.