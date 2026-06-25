Teaser for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' confirms September 4 2026 debut

Kumar and Kishan join 'Mirzapur'

This chapter stays true to the original timeline but heads into new territory with scenes set in Rajasthan's deserts and Purvanchal.

Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit while Ravi Kishan joins the mix for more depth.

The cast is loaded: Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Shweta Tripathi, all under director Gurmeet Singh with a script by Puneet Krishna.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Excel Entertainment, it'll release in Hindi and Telugu.