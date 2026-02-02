'Shatak' teaser celebrates 100 years of RSS; release date out
What's the story
The teaser for Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh has been released, offering a glimpse into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) journey from its establishment in 1925 to its centenary in 2025. The one-minute-and-16-second-long clip highlights major events and challenges faced by the organization over the years. It will be released on February 19, 2026.
Historical moments
Teaser shows glimpses of the RSS's journey
The teaser, which features heavy AI-generated visuals, highlights key events in the RSS's history, including its challenges at different periods. The visuals focus on social service, with lines like "This is the story of a thought... which was tried to be erased many times," capturing the group's philosophy. The teaser launch also coincided with the release of a patriotic song, Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it was introduced in Delhi by RSS president Dr Mohan Bhagwat.
Film's objective
Conceptualized by Anil D Agarwal
The film, conceptualized by Anil D Agarwal, aims to deepen public understanding of the RSS. At the teaser launch event, Dr Manmohan Ji Vaidya, a senior leader of RSS, and other speakers emphasized how the movie could enhance knowledge about the organization. They said that Shatak offers a detailed overview of RSS history with lesser-known facts and ideas. It will be released under Ada 360 Degree LLP banner. It's directed by Aashish Mall.