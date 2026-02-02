'Shatak' teaser celebrates 100 years of RSS; release date out

Historical moments

Teaser shows glimpses of the RSS's journey

The teaser, which features heavy AI-generated visuals, highlights key events in the RSS's history, including its challenges at different periods. The visuals focus on social service, with lines like "This is the story of a thought... which was tried to be erased many times," capturing the group's philosophy. The teaser launch also coincided with the release of a patriotic song, Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it was introduced in Delhi by RSS president Dr Mohan Bhagwat.