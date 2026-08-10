Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan': When is the teaser releasing?
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for the upcoming film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, will be released on August 12, reported Pinkvilla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie is one of the most-awaited theatrical releases of 2026. It is an adaptation of the director's Malayalam thriller Oppam, starring Mohanlal.
Star-studded lineup
'Haiwaan': Cast and crew details
The film is a significant reunion between Kumar and Khan, who last worked together in Tashan (2008).
Apart from the two stars, Haiwaan also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.
In 2025, Priyadarshan confirmed Mohanlal's cameo in Haiwaan.
His presence is expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the film.
Release date
Release date and production details
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is slated to hit theaters on September 11.
The film has already generated considerable buzz with its star-studded cast and Priyadarshan's direction.
Apart from Haiwaan, Kumar is also working on Golmaal 5 and a family comedy directed by Anees Bazmee.
Khan, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Netflix's Hum Hindustani.