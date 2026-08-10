Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan': When is the teaser releasing?

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is slated to hit theaters on September 11.

The film has already generated considerable buzz with its star-studded cast and Priyadarshan's direction.

Apart from Haiwaan, Kumar is also working on Golmaal 5 and a family comedy directed by Anees Bazmee.

Khan, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Netflix's Hum Hindustani.