'Mirzapur' movie: Makers unveil 'Vaaroon Forever' teaser; song out tomorrow
What's the story
Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled a teaser for Vaaroon Forever, the new version of the iconic Mirzapur song Vaaroon. The track features vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Romy, with music by Anand Bhaskar and lyrics by Ginny Diwan. The song is a part of the upcoming action-thriller film, Mirzapur: The Movie.
Teaser details
Full song will be released on Tuesday
The teaser gives fans a glimpse of the reimagined song before its full release on August 18, Tuesday.
The new version retains the essence of the original while giving it a fresh musical treatment.
The original song was released in 2020 and became an integral part of the Mirzapur universe.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser here
Mirzapur ki dhadkan, in a new rendition. #VaaroonForever - Full track out tomorrow! Stay tuned. #MirzapurTheMovie— Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 17, 2026
Vocals: Romy & Shreya Ghoshal
Music Composer: Anand Bhaskar
Lyrics: Ginny Diwan
Music Production: Hrishi Giridhar & Tanvi Joshi
Choreographer: Khyati Panchmatia… pic.twitter.com/gxaC8FSIZr
Film release
'Mirzapur: The Movie' to hit theaters on September 4
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in theaters on September 4.
The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.
It also stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Harshita Gaur, among several others.