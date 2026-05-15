Teaser 'Welcome to the Jungle' features Kumar amid jungle chaos
Entertainment
The teaser for Welcome to the Jungle just dropped, and it's a wild ride, literally.
This third film in the Welcome series trades city life for jungle chaos, as Akshay Kumar and crew get tangled up in a "fake film" project gone totally off the rails.
'Welcome to the Jungle' hits 6/26/2026
Expect lots of slapstick humor, comic mix-ups, and even a cheeky disclaimer about "donkeys" on set.
The cast is stacked: Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and comedy legends like Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters June 26, 2026.