'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor Anthony Head dies at 72
What's the story
British actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso, Merlin, and Little Britain, has died at 72. His daughters Emily and Daisy confirmed the news on Friday, saying he "passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family." The statement added that he was surrounded by family during his final moments.
Family statement
'It has been an honor to be his daughters'
In their statement, Head's daughters said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father." They added, "It has been, and forever will be, an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many." The family also acknowledged that "his legacy will live on" through his work.
Career highlights
His notable roles other than 'Buffy'
Head found international fame as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the late 1990s. He also had a recurring role in Little Britain as the Prime Minister, played King Uther Pendragon in BBC's Merlin, and appeared as former football club owner Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso. His other notable credits include Geoffrey Howe in The Iron Lady, Doctor Who, Persuasion, The Inbetweeners, and Manchild.
Industry condolences
How his co-stars reacted to his death
Head's Buffy co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying, "'Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm ok.' Well, I don't have it figured out, and I'm not ok. But I know I'm the lucky one because I knew you." David Boreanaz, another Buffy co-star, said: "RIP. He was so kind and generous of a soul." Fellow actor James Marsters called him an "unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy."
Background
Early life and career
Born in Camden, London, in 1954, Head was the son of actor Helen Shingler and documentary maker Seafield Head. He trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). In the 1980s, he became famous as the face of Nescafé coffee adverts on TV. He was part of the Gold Blend couple with Sharon Maughan from 1987 to 1993. May he rest in peace.