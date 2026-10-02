'Ted Lasso' episode honors Head after his June pneumonia death
Entertainment
Ted Lasso's latest episode paid a touching tribute to Anthony Head, who played the unforgettable Rupert Mannion.
After Head's passing in June from pneumonia, the show dedicated the episode to him with an on-screen message: "In memory of Anthony Head."
His death came just months after his partner, Sarah Fisher, passed away from cancer.
Fisher involved with animal charities
Anthony Head was known for iconic roles like Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and King Uther in Merlin. Off-screen, he and Fisher lived at Tilley Farm near Bath, while Fisher cared for rescued animals there.
Fisher was deeply involved with animal charities like Holly Hedge and Battersea Cats and Dogs Home, making their story about more than just TV fame.