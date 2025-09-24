Next Article
Teddi Mellencamp shares cancer update, encourages fans to stay positive
Entertainment
Teddi Mellencamp, known from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, just shared a heartfelt update on Instagram about living with stage 4 cancer.
She talked honestly about the daily challenges of staying healthy and positive, encouraging her 1.2 million followers to look for small wins even on tough days.
Teddi has had multiple surgeries and rounds of treatment
Diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma back in 2022, Teddi has had 17 melanoma spots and four brain tumors removed.
She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans—many shared their own stories of resilience.
Despite regular medical appointments taking a toll, Teddi says community strength keeps her going and reminds everyone not to skip health checkups.