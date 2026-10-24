Teen suspect links 'Heropanti 2' Khan praise to Shroff shooting
Entertainment
A 17-year-old suspect in the recent Tiger Shroff shooting claims the attack happened because Shroff praised Salman Khan during Heropanti 2 promotions back in 2022.
The incident, which took place near Juhu Police Station on October 18, left both Shroff and his driver injured.
Three arrested as Bishnoi links probed
The teen told police that Anil Pandit from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang relayed the attack because police sources said that the Bishnoi gang wanted revenge for Tiger Shroff's remark.
He and two others were nabbed from Kota while they were on their way to Jaipur before fleeing to Nepal.
All three are now in custody until October 28 as police dig deeper into possible gang links and motives, especially since other celebrities connected to Khan have also been targeted before.