Teen suspect links 'Heropanti 2' Khan praise to Shroff shooting

The teen told police that Anil Pandit from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang relayed the attack because police sources said that the Bishnoi gang wanted revenge for Tiger Shroff's remark.

He and two others were nabbed from Kota while they were on their way to Jaipur before fleeing to Nepal.

All three are now in custody until October 28 as police dig deeper into possible gang links and motives, especially since other celebrities connected to Khan have also been targeted before.