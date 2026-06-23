Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become India's youngest ever international cricketer

Sooryavanshi hit 175 for India U-19

Sooryavanshi has been on fire lately, helping India win a match in the U-19 World Cup with a jaw-dropping 175 off 80 balls against England.

He also powered India A to a huge total in the Sri Lanka match, showing he's got serious skills.

If he plays, he would become the youngest player, across men's and women's cricket, to represent India, pretty epic for someone his age!