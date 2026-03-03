Apple series 'Tehran' sees fresh interest amid Iran-Israel war

The Israeli series Tehran , which first came into people's lives six years ago, has gained renewed interest among viewers. The show completed airing its third season in February and is set to be returning for a fourth season as well. The timing of its revival coincides with the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel . Here's the connection between the two.

Show overview 'Tehran': A global thriller with a unique perspective Tehran is a unique blend of global thrills and gritty storytelling. The show, created by Moshe Zonder, the late Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, has been described as both a slow-burner and a stylish take on war. The third season of Tehran premiered on Apple TV in January and wrapped up on February 27 with eight episodes. It is available in multiple languages, including Farsi, English, and Hebrew.

Plot synopsis Plot of 'Tehran' The series revolves around Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of Season 2, she must reinvent herself and win back the support of Mossad to survive. The third season focuses on a conflict over Iran's nuclear program, which has become increasingly relevant given the current geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes Production and authenticity of the show The production of Tehran was a meticulous process, with filming taking place entirely in Athens. Some actors playing Iranians were born in Iran and speak the language as their mother tongue. Sultan studied Persian for four months and also trained in Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defense system. The show has been noted for its authenticity and attention to detail in depicting life in Tehran.

Advertisement

Previous seasons Recap of Seasons 1 and 2 In the first season of Tehran, Tamar goes undercover in Tehran to disable an Iranian nuclear reactor's air defenses. When her mission fails, she goes rogue, navigating her Persian roots and a romance with a local activist while evading Iranian security forces. The second season follows Tamar in hiding with Milad (Shervin Alenabi) after their failed mission as they attempt to survive and strike back at the Iranian regime.