Teigen skips Met Gala for Seattle Taco Bell mock funeral

Meme artist staged Taco Bell funeral

The gathering, put together by meme artist Sunday Nobody, had everything from a candlelight vigil, a crying contest, live bagpipes, and a Taco Bell-themed tombstone surrounded by snacks.

Even Seattle City Council member Alexis Mercedes Rinck joined in online to share her condolences.

For those keeping track, Teigen hasn't been to the Met Gala since 2017 and has skipped before for personal reasons like pregnancy or injury.