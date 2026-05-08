Teigen skips Met Gala for Seattle Taco Bell mock funeral
Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen decided to miss this year's Met Gala, choosing instead to attend a quirky mock funeral in Seattle for a Taco Bell that closed over 30 years ago.
She shared her reason on Instagram, jokingly calling the old Taco Bell one of her "best friends" and posting clips from the event.
Meme artist staged Taco Bell funeral
The gathering, put together by meme artist Sunday Nobody, had everything from a candlelight vigil, a crying contest, live bagpipes, and a Taco Bell-themed tombstone surrounded by snacks.
Even Seattle City Council member Alexis Mercedes Rinck joined in online to share her condolences.
For those keeping track, Teigen hasn't been to the Met Gala since 2017 and has skipped before for personal reasons like pregnancy or injury.