'Rise & Fall 2': Why Karan Patel-Tej Pratap exited willingly

Patel's exit from Rise & Fall 2 was reportedly due to health concerns. The actor, who is diabetic and requires regular insulin doses, had been feeling unwell before his exit.

He underwent blood tests and other medical examinations, which revealed concerning results that deemed him unfit for the show.

This isn't the first time Patel has left a reality show for health reasons; he previously exited The 50 midway but later returned as a wild card contestant.