'Rise & Fall 2': Why Karan Patel-Tej Pratap exited willingly
What's the story
The reality show Rise & Fall Season 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag, has seen the exit of four contestants in its first two weeks. The latest to leave are actor Karan Patel and politician Tej Pratap Yadav. Their exits come after actor Siwet Tomar and social media influencer Anish Bhagat were eliminated from the show for different reasons.
Health issues
Patel exited for health reasons
Patel's exit from Rise & Fall 2 was reportedly due to health concerns. The actor, who is diabetic and requires regular insulin doses, had been feeling unwell before his exit.
He underwent blood tests and other medical examinations, which revealed concerning results that deemed him unfit for the show.
This isn't the first time Patel has left a reality show for health reasons; he previously exited The 50 midway but later returned as a wild card contestant.
Political commitments
Yadav's exit due to political and legal commitments
Yadav, who had made a mark on the show with his vibrant personality and was the first "ultimate ruler" of this season, has left due to political and legal commitments.
His entry into Rise & Fall 2 had piqued viewers' interest as he had earlier appeared on Bhojpuri Bawaal.
Like Patel, Yadav also reportedly didn't have to pay the ₹2 crore penalty usually applicable for voluntary exits from captive reality shows.
Earlier exits
Two other contestants were eliminated from the show
Tomar was the first contestant to leave Rise & Fall 2 after a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla. He later alleged that Poonawalla had repeatedly brought up religion and caste during their arguments.
Following Tomar's exit, Bhagat became the second contestant to leave after receiving the least number of votes.
The show will likely see two wild card entries, with four contestants now out of the competition.