Tej unveils 1st look of 'Bhari' countryside volleyball drama
Entertainment
Varun Tej just revealed the first look of his new film Bhari, a volleyball sports drama set in the countryside.
The poster, shared on Instagram, hints at plenty of high-energy moments, and fans are already hyped for this fresh story.
Tej teases 'Korean Kanakaraju' Indo-Korean film
Tej is also gearing up for Korean Kanakaraju (VT15), an Indo-Korean action film arriving summer 2026.
A recent teaser shows his character storming a Korean police station with a samurai sword, complete with some suspenseful laughs.
This one's quickly becoming a must-watch among fans.