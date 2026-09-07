Teja's 'Irumudi' nears ₹200cr after ₹8.5cr Sunday, ₹196cr total
Entertainment
Ravi Teja's Irumudi, is just shy of the ₹200 crore mark after a huge third weekend at the box office.
The movie pulled in ₹8.5 crore on Sunday (a 40% jump from Saturday), bringing its 17-day total to ₹196 crore.
After some recent flops, this comeback is pretty sweet for Teja.
'Irumudi' ₹176.75cr in AP, Telangana
Irumudi has already made ₹176.75 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, with over ₹83 crore from Nizam territory.
If it crosses ₹200 crore here too, it'll join a rare club of only seven other films that have done it, while it'll do so without hiking up ticket prices.