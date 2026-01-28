Telangana HC says: Announce movie ticket price hikes 90 days in advance Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

The Telangana High Court now requires any hike in movie ticket prices to be announced at least 90 days before a film hits theaters.

This rule, set on January 20, 2026, is meant to give everyone time to review and question price changes—especially after a home department memo approving a last-minute hike for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was dated January 8, 2026.

The memo was challenged and the court later (on January 20, 2026) issued an interim order directing 90 days' notice for ticket price hikes.