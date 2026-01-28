Telangana HC says: Announce movie ticket price hikes 90 days in advance
The Telangana High Court now requires any hike in movie ticket prices to be announced at least 90 days before a film hits theaters.
This rule, set on January 20, 2026, is meant to give everyone time to review and question price changes—especially after a home department memo approving a last-minute hike for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was dated January 8, 2026.
The memo was challenged and the court later (on January 20, 2026) issued an interim order directing 90 days' notice for ticket price hikes.
What happened with the latest appeal?
On Tuesday, the court refused to grant relief to a film producer's appeal against this new rule, observing the interim order has not affected the release of the subject movie so far as the appellant is concerned.
The producer was told to follow up through another legal route if needed.
Which movies does this impact?
Upcoming releases like The Paradise (March 26) and Peddi (March 27) are directly affected since they fall within the new 90-day window, while Vishwambhara has been named as an upcoming summer release.
Producers can't sneak in late ticket price hikes anymore—a move that's likely to shake up how films are released across Telangana.