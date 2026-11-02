Telangana Labour Department probes 'Irumudi' over child actor Nakshathra involvement
Telugu movie Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja, is under scrutiny after a complaint about child actor Baby Nakshathra's involvement.
The Telangana Labour Department has asked the film's producers to explain if they got all the right permissions for her to work on set.
Officials will meet with them on November 4 to look into how everything was handled.
Telangana Labour reviews Nakshathra consent savings
Authorities are checking if Nakshathra had proper parental consent and official approvals, whether her working hours and safety were managed well, and if 20% of her earnings went into savings as required.
They're also making sure she wasn't put at risk or during filming or promotions.
'Irumudi' grosses ₹240 cr on Netflix
Despite the controversy, Irumudi has been a huge hit, earning over ₹240 crore since its August release.
You can now catch it streaming on Netflix in multiple languages.