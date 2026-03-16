Telangana police join hands with film industry to curb piracy
Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) are teaming up to take on digital film piracy.
With a new agreement in place, they will share real-time information and act quickly against organized groups that leak movies online, sometimes just minutes after release.
TGCSB Director Shikha Goel and TFCC President Daggubati Suresh Babu signed the deal, with top police officials backing the move.
DGP calls movie piracy an organized cybercrime
Movie piracy isn't just a minor issue: it's now an organized cybercrime, according to DGP Shivadhar Reddy.
By stationing anti-piracy agents right inside TGCSB's command center, the team hopes to spot leaks faster and work closely with internet providers, OTT platforms, and social media companies to block pirated content quickly.
The Telugu film industry has its own Anti-Piracy Cell, but this new partnership aims to make fighting piracy even more effective and keep your favorite films safe from leaks.